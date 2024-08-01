FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. — The Fayette County Commission appointed Chief Deputy Shannon Morris as temporary sheriff in a special meeting Thursday.

Morris replaces two-term Sheriff Mike Fridley who resigned this week to take a security officer’s job in the Fayette County school system.

The county commission also decided Thursday to take applications until Aug. 6 and then choose a replacement to serve out the remaining five months of Fridley’s term.

Republican Jess McMullen is currently the only candidate for sheriff in the November General Election.