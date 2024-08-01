LOUDENDALE, W.Va. — The Loudendale Volunteer Department in Kanawha County is closed temporarily.

The station closed yesterday as a result of failure to maintain workers compensation coverage. In order to operate, stations in West Virginia must provide workers compensation for all service members.

For the time being, other stations will help respond to calls in that area, as Malden and Davis Creek firefighters will pitch in their efforts.

The failure to maintain workers compensation coverage within the department was said to have been an oversight.

State fire officials are aware of the temporary closure, and the hope from the Loudendale Volunteer Fire Department is that they can get the issue fixed within a few days.