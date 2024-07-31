CHARLESTON, W.V.a. — On Thursday, August 1, the United Way of Central West Virginia will host its annual “Inside the Huddle” event at the Ball Toyota Event Center at Patrick Street Plaza.

The event is a fundraiser for United Way of Central West Virginia.

Inside the Huddle will begin at 5:30 p.m., and will feature Tony Caridi, voice of the West Virginia Mountaineers.

Caridi says the fundraiser is a bit of a tailgate atmosphere.

“It is kind of a West Virginia-styled indoor tailgate, so to speak,” Caridi said this week on “580 Live” with Dave Allen.

During the evening, Caridi will give insider commentary on what’s going on within the West Virginia University athletic department.

“I come down and give an overview as to what the expectations are, what are the storylines for football, for basketball and a few of the other WVU sports.”

WVU hit the field for the beginning of fall camp Wednesday, and Caridi says this is a time when fans start to get prepped for the upcoming season.

“Each year, people start to get excited around this time of the year,” Caridi said. “This is kind of our start to the sports year.”

On top of talking about the Mountaineers, Caridi will also reserve some time to talk about the current landscape of college athletics.

“This year, I’ll spend a good chunk of time, in addition to those topics, on what’s going on within college sports.”

Caridi added that there would be discussion on the recent class action lawsuit regarding revenue sharing with student athletes.

In addition to the insight Caridi will provide, Inside the Huddle will have a barbeque tailgate and will feature live and silent auctions.

All proceeds will benefit the United Way of Central West Virginia programs.