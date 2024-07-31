SISSONVILLE, W.Va. — Police have identified the man that barricaded himself in a Sissonville home Wednesday afternoon.

Joshua Allen Patterson, 37, of Sissonville, is charged with wanton endangerment involving a firearm after he allegedly fired multiple shots from a residence in the Sissonville are close to Tate Hollow Road and Fields Lane.

No injuries were reported from the incident.

Deputies were originally dispatched to a disturbance in the 800 block of Tate Hollow Road in Sissonville, as Patterson was allegedly being argumentative and fired multiple shots at the victim. Upon arrival, deputies surrounded the home, to which Patterson refused to come out and did not follow lawful orders.

While warrants were in the process of being obtained, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team made their way to the scene, where an over three-hour standoff occurred.

When a warrant was signed, SWAT team commanders gave Patterson a final warning, to which Patterson reluctantly appeared from a wooded area around the home and surrendered.

Patterson has been arraigned in Kanawha County Magistrate Court on a felony count of wanton endangerment, with a $25,000, cash only bond.