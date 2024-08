UPDATE 2:30 p.m. Deputies led man away from the scene in handcuffs.

SISSONVILLE, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department SWAT team is on the scene where a man has barricaded himself inside a home.

A disturbance was reported Wednesday afternoon at the residence in the Sissonville are close to Tate Hollow Road and Fields Lane.

The man allegedly fired a few shots but no injuries have been reported.

There was no further information released.