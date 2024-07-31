FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. — Two-term Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley is stepping down before his second and final term comes to an end.

Fridley has handed in his resignation and has taken a job as a security officer in the Fayette County school system. The resignation takes effect Thursday.

Fridley, who was set to complete his second four-year term at the end of the year, was hired Tuesday night by the Fayette County Board of Education.

The Fayette County Commission is scheduled to meet in special session at 9 a.m. Thursday to choose a replacement to serve out the final five months of Fridley’s term.

Fridley has been in the sheriff’s office in Fayette County for 27 years.

The state’s term limits for county sheriffs kept Fridley from seeking reelection this year.

Retired deputy Jess McMullen won the GOP nomination in the May Primary. He is unopposed in the fall election.