SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Around 100 West Virginia teachers who are seeking a National Board Certification are in South Charleston for a three-day NBC Awareness and Support session to learn about the process.

The West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) is hosting the event Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at the Holiday Inn & Suites.

Dr. Bridget Phillips, coordinator of the WVDE’s Office of Educator Preparation, said NBC is a highly respected K-12 credential that showcases a teacher’s excellence, instructional practices and support of student success. She said the certification will allow them to become more effective teachers in the classroom.

“They have to write about their teaching. It’s a very reflective process where they can improve their practice,” said Phillips, who received her certification in 2010 as a former Kanawha County elementary teacher.

Having more certified teachers will help with retention, Phillips said.

“Research shows that retention is three times higher in National Board Certified teachers, so that is definitely something we need. We need to keep the teachers in the classroom that are there,” she said.

Phillips said students also receive a better education with a certified teacher.

“Students that are taught by National Board Certified teachers learn 1-3 months more of instruction and much deeper, not just more, but much deeper. The content is much deeper,” she said.

NBC teachers receive an annual stipend of $3,500, with most counties offering additional salary supplements. If an NBC teacher works in a low-performing school, that teacher can take a course to become a mentor and receive an additional $2,000.

“There are 46 out of 55 counties provide additional incentives. There are some counties that match the state incentives, so it’s a pretty big raise for getting all your money back in return,” Phillips said. “The state understands how important it is to have these high quality, high-level accomplished teachers in the classroom.”

Phillips said a lot of teachers don’t want to become school administrators. This certification will allow teachers to remain in the classroom and gain leadership skills.

Wendy Edwards, who teaches first grade at Verdunville Elementary School in Logan County, said she’s interested in receiving her certification after more than 25 years as a teacher.

“This is probably one of the highest honors as a teacher that you can accomplish, so I’m looking forward to that,” Edwards said. “I think this is going to force me to reflect and master some things and help my kids be more productive.”

Edwards said her goal is to become a more effective teacher. She said the biggest benefit will be for her students in Logan County.

“I teach in a low-income area, as most teachers do in West Virginia, and we’ve got some kids who can do and some who can’t. I want to learn the most effective strategies to teach my students and then be able to reflect upon the impact those have on them,” Edwards said.

West Virginia is 14th in the nation per capita for National Board Certified teachers. West Virginia is also 1 of 29 states that provide financial incentives and 1 of 23 states that provide reimbursements.

There are currently 764 active National Board Certified teachers in West Virginia.

This week’s session is the second of two provided by the WVDE. The first was held in Bridgeport earlier this summer.