CHARLESTON, W.V.a — One of the three suspects in the May drive-by shooting near the Shawnee Sports Complex, was out of jail on an improper bond, according to a judge on Tuesday.

Zion Clark, 23, of Dunbar, was charged in connection to the May 19 shooting that happened close to the athletic complex while a youth soccer tournament was taking place.

Along with Clark, Antonio James III, 18, of St. Albans and Kaden Bowman, 24, of Dunbar, were charged with wanton endangerment for the May shooting.

During the time of the shooting, Clark had an active warrant for his arrest for a January burglary charge.

Clark was released from jail on bond for a separate 2023 arrest where he was found with what was said to be a large amount of meth and marijuana during a traffic stop. When police obtained a search warrant for Clark’s residence, they recovered a gun and ammunition.

Kanawha County Circuit Court Judge Maryclaire Akers said there were issues she labeled as “concerning” and “troubling” relating to Clark’s release on bond.

Akers consolidated the bonds for all of Clark’s cases to a $150,000, cash-only bond.

Clark is currently held at the South Central Regional Jail.