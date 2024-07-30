BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. — Police are looking for the driver of a pick-up truck that hit a tractor-trailer driver as he sped away from an accident scene on Interstate 64 Tuesday morning.

According to Barboursville police, there was a wreck involving a newer model white Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck and a tractor-trailer in the eastbound lanes near the 29th Street exit at around 5:45 a.m.

Police said both drivers pulled to the side of the interstate but when the tractor-trailer driver got out the pick-up driver sped away and struck the driver.

The tractor-trailer driver was taken to the hospital.

Barboursville police said the pick-up truck should have some damage on the front passenger said and may be missing a mirror.

Anyone with information is asked to call Barboursville police at 304-735-5203, ext. 414.

The wreck and investigation slowed eastbound traffic for much of the morning rush hour.