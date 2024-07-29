Putnam County Superintendent of Schools John Hudson said the Board of Education will vote next Monday during their regular meeting on a bond election order.

The total plan is for a proposed $74.9 million. Putnam County Schools will ask the state School Building Authority in a special SBA meeting Tuesday to consider funding $25 million of that total if Putnam County voters approve the rest.

The SBA funds would be for a new Hurricane Middle School in the next SBA ‘needs’ cycle.

Hudson said a new school is needed.

“The school itself is adjacent to the main highway with not a lot of room for parking and not a lot of room for anything actually. This is just a great opportunity for a new Hurricane Middle School that is much needed,” Hudson told 580 WCHS.

Hudson said the plans call for locating the new middle school on the vacant field of the Henderson Annex next door to Hurricane High School.

In addition to the new school, Hudson said there would be smaller projects covered in the bond to address safety upgrades at many of the county’s middle and high school athletic facilities. A more detailed list of those projects is expected Monday at the board meeting when the full bond is proposed. He hinted new bleachers, rebuilt press boxes, and upgraded LED lights on athletic fields were among the improvements to be included.

Much of the bond would hinge on a funding from the State School Building Authority, Hudson said.

“We would be presenting a needs project to the School Building Authority in September,” he said.

The last school construction bond in Putnam County was in 2009. The bond included construction of a new Winfield Middle School and eliminated all portable, modular classrooms at all county schools.

With the school board’s approval and the SBA’s blessing, Hudson said they hoped to run the bond on the November election ballot.

Language the SBA will consider Tuesday says, “This recommendation does not include a commitment of funds at this time; only an approval of the finance plan contingent upon successful passage of the proposed bond election and final approval by SBA of the project and plan.”