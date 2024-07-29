HANDLEY, W.Va. — Update 9:00 p.m. Monday — Police have identified the victim of a fatal crash in eastern Kanawha County Monday evening.

David McCallister, 59, of Belle, died on the scene of the accident. The other individual involved was transported to Montgomery General Hospital with non-life threatening injures.

Crash investigators say McCallister was traveling eastbound towards Montgomery when he his vehicle went left of the center line and into the westbound lane. McCallister then struck the guardrail face. McCallister came back to the eastbound lane but crossed the line again and collided with another vehicle.’

An investigation is still ongoing into the circumstances leading to the crash. A medical episode is not ruled out.

