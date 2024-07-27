JEFFERSON, W.Va. — St. Albans resident Junior Smith said he’s going to put a few of his 500 free gallons of gasoline to use right away.

“We’re beach-bound,” Smith said Saturday not long after his name was drawn as the winner of the WVRC 500-Gallon Great Gas Giveaway A to Z Outlet and ParMar stores. “This is my second year of playing and I couldn’t believe I won it.”

The beach trip will likely be Myrtle Beach, according to Smith.

Dozens of listeners of the WVRC Media Stations turned out Saturday for the drawing at A to Z Outlet in Jefferson. There were many other prizes given out including gift certificates, Reds tickets, station gear and other items.

Smith was grateful that he doesn’t have to worry about gas for a little while.

“I just got lucky,” he said. “Thanks ya’ll for letting me win.”