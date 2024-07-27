CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Kanawha County grand jury handed up indictments on 50 defendants this week including two murder cases.

Markus Guy, 31, of Charleston, was indicted in the February shooting deaths of Alisha Carnefix, 39, and Koda Jarrett, 14, of St. Albans. The victims were found in their home on Feb. 7.

Deputies discovered their bodies after Guy and his girlfriend Shelby Frazier went to Charleston Police headquarters to report the deaths. The victims were Frazier’s mother and brother.

Guy is being held without bail in the South Central Regional Jail.

The grand jury also indicted a Columbus, Ohio man charged in a Charleston death.

Dominick Gray, 38, is charged with shooting and killing Beverly Hensley, 34, of Charleston, at her Orchard Manor home on the day after Christmas last year. He’s also charged with wounding Hensley’s 9-month-old daughter.

Gray is also at the South Central Regional Jail without bail.

All of those indicted will appear before Kanawha County circuit judges in the coming days for arraignments. Trial dates will then be scheduled.