EAST BANK, W.Va. — Kanawha County school officials say they are confident they’ll be able to find a solution to allow a local middle school football team to use their home field this fall.

Kanawha County Schools Superintendent Tom Williams met with officials at East Bank Middle School this week. The meeting led to plans to mobilize temporary facilities for the team to call home. A temporary locker room and temporary bleachers are expected to be installed at historic Calvert Field.

A school system spokesperson told MetroNews Friday it’s not a done deal yet but they are checking to make sure they can secure the temporary equipment to allow for home games this Season. They expect to know more by next week.

The decision reverses an earlier plan by the school system to close down Calvert Field for this year and move the East Bank Middle School games to Riverside High School’s Warrior Stadium.

An engineering assessment indicated the old concrete grandstand at East Bank is in disrepair and is not structurally sound. Plans are to demolish the stands in September.

Parents and supporters of the school were angry with the original plan and showed up at a recent school board meeting to vent their anger toward the idea. Board members directed Williams to work on a solution to the problem and keep them informed.

Story by Chris Lawrence