SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — 50 educators in Kanawha County flocked to South Charleston High School Friday afternoon to be recognized for being selected for a paid-for master’s degree from West Virginia University.

WVU President Gordon Gee recognized the 50 teachers that applied and were selected to receive the master’s degree in Literacy Education with a Reading Specialist certification. The degree and textbooks for this online program will be paid in full for each teacher by Kanawha County Schools as part of the county’s dedication to furthering literacy education post-COVID.

Among the selected were teachers from all grade levels, but mainly K-5 teachers. Special education teachers were also included.

To be selected, the teachers in Kanawha County had to fill out an application with letters of recommendation from supervisors, as well as writing an essay explaining why they wanted to do the cohort.

Gee says this program shows that educators in the state want to serve.

“This program is a wonderful reminder that we, not just in Kanawha County but across West Virginia, have a high level of interest from teachers who want to be here and want to serve.”

The cohort will begin for these 50 individuals in August with an expected completion date of May 2026.