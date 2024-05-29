CHARLESTON, W.Va. — It’s been over two years since construction started on MacCorkle Avenue in Kanawha City but some business owners in the area feel like there’s no end in sight.

The state Division of Highways hopes to finish the main work by this November and wrap up smaller projects by Spring 2025.

The work includes new sidewalks, medians, lights and paving from CAMC Memorial Hospital to 40th Street. A second project is coinciding with that for milling and paving from 41st Street to the Kanawha Mall at 58th Street.

The construction has led to numerous lane closures, major traffic slowdowns and an overall avoidance of the area.

Charleston City Councilmember Chad Robinson said small businesses like M&M Mart and Steak Escape have been struggling with limited to no parking because of the ongoing work.

“These local businesses are just not going to make it. They’ve stated they’ve lost 15-20 percent of their business. For a Wendy’s or a Subway, they’re going to make it because they’re corporate companies, but these locally owned businesses will have trouble,” he said on Wednesday’s “580 Live” with Dave Allen heard on 580-WCHS.

Robinson represents Ward 20 and has lived in Kanawha City most of his life. He said MacCorkle Avenue has been neglected by the state for years and that the construction is necessary, but he didn’t expect it to last this long.

“We try to educate and keep everyone involved of what’s going on, but the delays over and over and over again, we can’t keep up. The frustration is mounting and it’s overflowing,” he said.

Robinson the construction has really impacted grocery store shoppers who would rather do their shopping elsewhere.

“The customers are not coming to Kanawha City. If you have a choice to go somewhere else to buy your groceries, you’re not going to come through Kanawha City and all that traffic to go to Piggly Wiggly or Kroger. You’re going to go somewhere else,” he said.

The projects are being funded by West Virginia Turnpike bonds sold through Gov. Jim Justice’s $2.8 billion Roads to Prosperity program.