MIDKIFF, W.Va. — State police have charged two men in connection with a drive-by shooting in Lincoln County.

The shooting, which took place Tuesday, happened at the intersection of State Route 10 and Nine-Mile Creek Road in Midkiff. Troopers said Robert Morales, 53, of Branchland was shot in the hand.

Morales provided a description of the vehicle to troopers including the license plate number. Troopers found the vehicle in Branchland and charged its driver Rodney Smith, 19, with conspiracy.

A passenger in the car, Jacob Billups, 22, the alleged shooter, is being charged with malicious wounding, wanton endangerment and conspiracy.

Morales was treated at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Huntington.

Leave a Reply