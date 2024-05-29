MIDKIFF, W.Va. — State police have charged two men in connection with a drive-by shooting in Lincoln County.

The shooting, which took place Tuesday, happened at the intersection of State Route 10 and Nine-Mile Creek Road in Midkiff. Troopers said Robert Morales, 53, of Branchland was shot in the hand.

Morales provided a description of the vehicle to troopers including the license plate number. Troopers found the vehicle in Branchland and charged its driver Rodney Smith, 19, with conspiracy.

A passenger in the car, Jacob Billups, 22, the alleged shooter, is being charged with malicious wounding, wanton endangerment and conspiracy.

Morales was treated at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Huntington.