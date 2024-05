CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Authorities have closed both westbound lanes of Interstate 64 in Charleston after a tractor trailer skidded on its side.

The wreck happened at about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday near the Washington Street (Civic Center) exit. Police said the westbound lanes are expected to be closed for a few hours.

The crash has backed up traffic coming north and west into Charleston from Interstates 64 and 77.

