NITRO, W.Va. — Officials with the West Virginia Department of Transportation say there will be temporary lane closures on Interstate 64 East near the US 35 exit this week for paving work.

The paving will take place between mile markers 39 and 42 starting Monday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. until Friday, May 24.

On Tuesday, traffic is expected to be shifted onto newly paved lanes on I-64 East between mile markers 40 and 41.5. Stop signs will be put in place to control the traffic on the I-64 eastbound on ramps at the US 35 interchange.

The paving is related to the approximately $225 million project to widen I-64 between Nitro and US 35. The work is part of Gov. Jim Justice’s $2.8 billion Roads to Prosperity highway program.