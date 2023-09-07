2023 NORCECA Men’s Volleyball Championship underway in Charleston this week

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The 2023 NORCECA Men’s Continental Volleyball Championship is drawing in big crowds to the area this week.

For the first time ever the Olympic-league championship event got underway at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center Tuesday, bringing in six other teams from around north, central, and southern America to face off against Team USA.

“This is the first time we’ve played a tournament in West Virginia and we are very excited to be here,” Men’s Team USA Communications Manager B.J. Evans told MetroNews.

“It’s exciting to bring Men’s volleyball here, which is very powerful, very exciting, much different from the volleyball you might be used to seeing in high school or at a picnic,” Evans added.

The U.S. team will be playing against teams from Cuba, Canada, Mexico, the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico and Suriname. Each team will have the opportunity to compete against one another in a 15-game-total match up.

Evans said after beating Suriname on opening night Team U.S.A would be competing against Puerto Rico Wednesday night.

A player on Team U.S.A, Erik Shoji of Honolulu, Hawaii was geared up to play the second match of the tournament Wednesday after already getting a win.

“We’re feeling good, we’re excited to be here and playing the NORCECA Championships here in West Virginia for the first time playing in a competition here, so we’re excited and excited to play our second match tonight,” Shoji told MetroNews as he was finishing up on the practice court Wednesday.

Shoji said the USA, Canada and Cuba are the top-ranked teams in the NORCECA zone, all of whom are vying for a place at the Paris Olympics in 2024. He said being one of the top-tier teams comes with its own set of demands.

“We’ll be playing Cuba tomorrow, but yeah, I definitely think we are the favorites, so there’s a little bit of pressure with that but it’s also exciting and we’re here to win,” he said.

Shoji, a player on the team since 2013, was a bronze medalist at Olympic Games Rio 2016 and again at the 2018 World Championship, as well as winning in multiple other tournaments.

He said he grew up around volleyball and has been playing competitively since he was 8-years-old. If Team U.S.A qualifies for the next Olympics, it will be his third time playing in the international sporting event.

Evans said as boy’s volleyball isn’t sanctioned in West Virginia and many don’t know a lot about its international reputation, it’s important to them that residents get to see it played on a professional level.

“I’ve definitely been to states that were surprised that men even play volleyball since it’s primarily seen as a girl’s and women’s sport in the United States, but around the world men’s volleyball is very popular,” she said.

Evans said as the team continues to spread awareness and popularity as a men’s sport, too, qualifying for the Olympics only increases that aim, which is further motivation to make it there.

“It’s very important for us at USA Volleyball that our team earns the Olympics because that’s a time when men’s volleyball gets a lot of focus, so we want kids and young people and those who enjoy volleyball, even those who don’t know about it to watch our teams compete at the Olympics and realize this is a sport that everyone can play and enjoy, and at the highest level it’s really fun to watch,” Evans said.

The U.S team has another competition this Summer in Tokyo before they figure out if they’re qualified to compete in next year’s Olympics.