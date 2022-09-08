2019 shooting death results in 40-year prison sentence

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A man is going to prison for 40 years after killing a man in 2019 in Charleston.

Jordan Lowrie, 24, was sentenced Thursday by Kanawha County Circuit Judge Joanna Tabit following a February guilty plea to second degree murder.

Lowrie killed Antwan Curnell, 28, of Dunbar in an October 2019 shooting just off of Interstate 77 near the Westmoreland exit.

Dekotis Thomas, the man who killed Capital High School student K.J. Taylor last year, was originally a co-defendant in the case but those charges were dropped when Thomas entered a Kennedy plea last month in connection with Taylor’s death.

According to the Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, witnesses saw a white Ford Escape owned by Thomas’ mother pull up to Curnell’s SUV before shots were fired toward the second vehicle. Curnell lost control of the Toyota 4-Runner and struck the Ford Escape before crashing into a guardrail. Two females were passengers in the Toyota 4-Runner at the time.