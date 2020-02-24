2018 CAMC General shooting ends in guilty plea

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Tennessee man who attacked two police officers while trying to escape a Charleston hospital two years ago this month pleaded guilty Monday to four criminal charges including attempted murder.

Bryan Ogle, 33, of Sevierville, Tennessee, was in custody on Feb. 8, 2018, at Charleston Area Medical Center General following an incident in Montgomery, when he tried to run from police. The pursuit through the hospital ended in a stairwell where Montgomery police officer John Perrine and Charleston officer Christian Harshbarger caught up with him. Kanawha County Prosecutor Maryclaire Akers said Ogle made it clear he wasn’t going to cooperate.

“The defendant knocked Officer Perrine off of the stairs. Officer Perrine hit his head on either the ground or the wall, all was surrounding concrete, and (Perrine) suffered a head injury and at the time that Officer Perrine was down, Mr. Ogle used that opportunity to disarm him and shoot Officer Harshbarger.

Harshbarger’s body camera deflected one of the shots, Akers said.

“Had the BWC (body worn camera) not been there the damage to Officer Harshbarger would have been extensive,” Akers said. “The bullet would have entered lower than his bulletproof vest. It would have entered his low abdominal region and would not have been deflected by the vest.

Ogle pleaded guilty to attempted murder, escape, assault in the commission of a felony and battery. Kanawha County Charlie King sentenced him to the maximum sentence of six to 30 years in prison.

Ogle didn’t speak during Monday’s hearing when given an opportunity by Judge King and that was acknowledged by Officer Harshbarger when he spoke to the court.

“You were given an opportunity to speak and you didn’t even say you were sorry,” Harshbarger said.

“Well, I’m sorry,” Ogle said.

“Officer Harshbarger did not appear to believe him,” Akers said.

Ogle also faces federal charges that include being a prohibitive person in possession of a firearm. He remains in the South Central Regional Jail.

Both Perrine and Harshbarger continue to work as police officers.