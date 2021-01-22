2,000 people expected at Kanawha County vaccine clinic

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Two thousand Kanawha County residents will receive doses of the coronavirus vaccine Saturday during a clinic at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department and the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority have partnered with Charleston Area Medical Center on the clinic, in which patients will include people 65 years old and older as well as first responders.

People made appointments to receive the shots. Walk-up appointments will not be accepted.

According to the health department, there are 1,936 active coronavirus cases in Kanawha County. Health officials have confirmed 218 deaths related to the pandemic.