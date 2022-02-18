2 women hospitalized after pitbull attack

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Two Charleston woman are recovering from injuries after being attacked by a pitbill they owned.

“They received very serious injuries. This dog was very aggressive,” said Charleston Police Chief of Detectives Lt. Tony Hazelett.

Police were called to a home in the 1100 block of Kanawha Boulevard West on Wednesday where officers thought two people were arguing.

“When officers got there they heard women screaming ‘Help me! Help me!’ They were able to force enter the door because they thought it was a domestic situation, but it ended up being a dog bite,” Hazelett said.

The dog had to be euthanized after attacking first responders.

“As they were going out to get their equipment and come in, the dog circled back around the house and starting attacking the paramedics and police, so they had to take it down,” Hazelett said.

The women were still hospitalized in serious but stable condition as of Friday afternoon.

No criminal charges were filed.