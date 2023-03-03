2 injured in I-64 work zone crash

DUNBAR, W.Va. — The state Division of Highways says two people, including one of its workers, were injured in a wreck in a posted construction zone along Interstate 64 in Dunbar Wednesday.

The driver of a passenger truck and a DOH dump truck driver were injured in the collision. The dump truck driver received medical attention and was later released, but the truck driver remains in the hospital due to head trauma and multiple fractured bones.

I-64’s work zone was designated with signboards and traffic cones, the DOH said.

“This verifies why we stress work zone safety,” work zone safety outreach coordinator for the WVDOH, Randy Damron said, “All highway crashes are avoidable, especially in work zones. Work zone crashes can be eliminated if people simply abide by the traffic laws.”

There were 800 collisions in West Virginia work zones in 2022, resulting in eight fatalities and 276 injuries. The WVDOH advises motorists to drive carefully in construction zones, pay attention to warning signs and other safety equipment, and avoid using cell phones.