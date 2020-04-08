2 charged in Cross Lanes shooting

CROSS LANES, W.Va. — Two people were charged Wednesday after a person was shot at the Rodeway Inn in the Cross Lanes area, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Mike Rutherford gave more details in a press conference Wednesday and said more charges could come to two others involved in the incident.

Following the reports of a shooting just after 1 p.m. on the Goff Mountain Road area near the Roadway Inn in Cross Lanes, Rutherford said a deputy spotted the suspects at a gas station in Dunbar.

Four people inside the vehicle, three males and one female, were detained.

The person who was shot was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to Rutherford.

Detectives said two males have been charged with malicious wounding and first-degree robbery in the incident following interviews.

Rutherford didn’t rule out more charges.

“That’s something we are working with the prosecutor’s office on,” he said. “But we thought we had more than ample evidence to charge two of the males in this particular case.”

Rutherford said the Roadway Inn has been an issue for law enforcement recently.

“In the last six months, we have had 42 cases we’ve been called to there,” he said. “That’s twice the amount of service calls from the next motel.”