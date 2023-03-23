2 bodies found in Kanawha County

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Kanawha County authorities are investigating after two bodies were found in separate locations.

A man’s body was found along Charles Avenue in Dunbar on Wednesday night.

Daniel Gibson, 32, of St. Albans was found dead inside a vehicle at the Shawnee Boat ramp. Deputies had already been searching for Gibson after his family had been unable to contact him earlier in the day due to his medical history.

Gibson’s death is not suspicious and no foul play was involved, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.

Another man’s body was discovered at around 8 a.m. Thursday in Charleston. It was located near the railroad tracks near the Charleston Work Release Center on Hansford Street.

Charleston Police said the death appeared to be the result of a drug overdose.

Train traffic was stopped as authorities removed the man’s body. His identity has not been released.