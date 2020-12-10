18 Charleston businesses rewarded with small business investment grants

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Eighteen local businesses in Charleston have been awarded Small Business Investment Grants during the first grant cycle, the city announced Thursday.

The funds awarded totaled $76,741. The second grant cycle is currently open and will conclude Friday, January 8.

“We received more than 60 applications for our first round of grant funding. The applications ranged from exterior improvements, interior improvements, marketing, advertising and broadband connectivity,” said Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin.

“This is a critical time for the City to help provide financial assistance to our small businesses. COVID-19 has taken a toll on all small businesses throughout our City and we want to help in whatever way we can.”

Businesses that were awarded funding during the first cycle include: Black Locust Woodshop ($5,000), Charleston Business Machines, Inc. ($4,508), Coco’s ($5,000), The Golden Bagel Company LLC ($5,000), Gourmet Fast LLC ($5,000), Hot Diggity Dogs ($5,000), Kanawha Coin Shop Inc. ($5,000), Kin Ship Goods ($5,000), The Purple Moon Inc. ($1,463), The Red Carpet Lounge ($5,000), Robert’s Running Shop ($5,000), Rock City Cake Company ($5,000), Sam’s Uptown Café ($5,000), Swiftwater General Store ($500), Trident Music Facility ($5,000), Youngs Department Store ($5,000), Zeganz Smoothie Shop LLC ($5,000).

According to the city, the scoring committee, comprised of Steve Rubin (Charleston Area Alliance), Tim Brady (Charles-ton Convention & Visitors Bureau), Caitlin Cook (Charleston City Council), John Kennedy Bai-ley (Charleston City Council) and Brent Burton (Charleston City Council). The committee looked for projects that would enhance the image of Charleston either physically or socially, help maintain or increase current customer base or strengthen a small business’ sustainability.

A release from the city said the applications for the second round of funding are available HERE and must be received by the Mayor’s Office of Economic and Community Development by January 8, 2021 at 5 p.m.

All applications must be submitted and received via email at lawrence.malone@cityofcharleston.org.

Informational sessions will be held via Zoom for anyone interested in applying for grant funding on Tuesday, December 15 at 6 p.m. HERE and Wednesday, December 16 at 1 p.m. HERE.

For more information, or to get an application, contact Larry Malone, Director of the Mayor’s Office of Economic and Community Development, at 304-348-8035 or lawrence.malone@cityofcharleston.org.