16-year old pleads guilty to shooting, killing Capital High freshman girl

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A teenage boy plead guilty to the shooting death of a freshman girl from Capital High School

Chrishaun Coller, 16, is being charged in the August 2021 death of, Da’nija L. Miller, 14, of Charleston.

Coller shot her at a home on Ryan Drive in the Rutledge Area. Miller later died from her injuries.

Chargers hadn’t been filed against Coller until several months later following several people being questioned in the investigation. Not much about the case was made public since Coller was originally charged as a minor.

In November 2021, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office charged a juvenile with first-degree murder and possession of a deadly weapon in connection to the investigation.

On Tuesday, Coller appeared before Kanawha County Circuit Court Judge Maryclaire Akers where he plead guilty to the charges. Coller has been charged with involuntary manslaughter, and two counts of wanton endangerment. He also had his case transferred to adult status Tuesday.

Coller faces up to one year in jail for the involuntary manslaughter charge. A wanton endangerment charge carries a possible penalty of one to five years.