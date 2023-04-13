13th President of West Virginia State University, Ericke Cage formally inaugurated at investiture ceremony

INSTITUTE, W.Va. — Ericke Cage formally stepped into his new position as the 13th President of West Virginia State University Thursday.

After being unanimously selected to serve as president on March 31, 2022, and previously serving as interim president since September of 2021, an official investiture ceremony was held for Cage.

Many government and educational leaders and representatives gave remarks Thursday on behalf of Cage’s new leadership role.

The 7th President of Norfolk State University, Dr. Javaune Adams- Gaston was the keynote speaker of the ceremony, introduced by the other guest speaker, 38th President of Marshall University, Brad Smith.

Smith said Cage will help move WVSU further towards fulfilling its vision as an all-inclusive and renowned institution of higher education.

“Under his guidance West Virginia State University will continue to foster an adverse, inclusive, and intellectually-stimulating environment that will accelerate academic achievement, personal growth, and social responsibility,” said Smith.

One of the remarks Dr. Gaston made during her keynote speech was that the focus was not only on Cage but the institution as a whole, where everyone is lifting up Cage’s leadership to promote the school’s continued success.

“Each of you is important, because each of you will be integral in bringing to fruition the vision of your president,” said Gaston.

Stepping into his leadership at the historically-black university during a time when the world was recuperating from the initial impact of the Covid-19 Pandemic, Cage immediately started making many positive advancements to WVSU. Upon obtaining his role, Cage launched a series of initiatives to reposition the university towards success, known as WVSU Forward.

Some of the achievements acquired at the university under Cage’s direction so far has been increased educational grants and partnerships, such as promoting the advancement of chemistry and chemical engineering through the university’s partnership with the global chemistry industry, The Chemours Company, and the Department of Education’s $1.5 million reward to establish a Cyber Security Center on campus.

Cage has also helped advance the school socially, as well, with the WVSU Extension Service’s Healthy Grand Families Program, the obtainment of the Student Freedom Initiative, and achieving the number 4 ranking in the nation of the top 50 Best Historically Black Colleges and Universities for 2022.

Smith said the academic and social achievements Cage has made so far is a reflection of his ultimate vision he hopes to bring to the university.

“He appreciates West Virginia State University is not only a beacon of knowledge but a catalyst for social change,” Smith said.

Gaston said Cage’s humble leadership and care will be a defining asset to the university and the community at large.

“His humble way of being inclusive to the thoughts and feelings of all means that everybody’s voice matters, his care is for the greater good of the community,” Gaston said.

During this week of celebratory events at the university centered around Cage’s inauguration has already been filled with more achievements Cage has made, including the obtainment of a downtown Charleston student success center, WVSU Downtown, and the planting of more than 10,000 trees across the state from a partnership with Diversified Energy Company.