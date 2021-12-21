13 Charleston teens join city’s Youth Council

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Thirteen young Charleston residents joined the Charleston Youth Council during a ceremony Monday as part of the city council’s regular meeting.

The new members include middle and high school students who reside in Charleston. The body serves as a platform for young people to speak up about public policy and community issues.

“We do such a great job of saying we need to bring more kids to the table, we need to listen to them,” Mayor Amy Schuler Goodwin said on “580 Live.”

“Let’s assign a seat to them, not just say come to the table. … We have to create that seat for them and say ‘this is your seat. You’re sitting here. Ask the questions, and listen and learn from folks.'”

Students had to apply to join the council. Goodwin said the city officials wanted students who were interested in engaging in local politics.

Students attended Monday’s ceremony in the city council’s chamber:

— Emma Carpenter, George Washington High School

— Jonah Carte, Capital High School.

— Neha Chandrasekar, George Washington High School.

— Bryson Dowdy, John Adams Middle School.

— Isabella Gharib, Capital High School.

— Michael Haynes, Capital High School.

— Maggie Hill, John Adams Middle School.

— Sydney Hyre, John Adams Middle School.

— Hudson Leach, John Adams Middle School.

— Kayla Lewis, John Adams Middle School.

— Austin Silva, George Washington High School.

— Jaiden Skaff, Capital High School.

— Katherine Skinner, Charleston Catholic High School.

The Charleston Youth Council began in September 2019. Goodwin noted many activities planned for last year were canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.