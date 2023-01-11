$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Kanawha County

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A $1 million Mega Millions ticket was sold in Kanawha County before Tuesday night’s drawing in the multi-state lottery game.

The West Virginia Lottery announced Wednesday the ticket was sold at the Corridor G Tiger Mart on Sand Plant Road in South Charleston.

The ticket matched all five numbers but not the Mega Ball. The Lottery said the Megaplier was not purchased.

No player hit all of the numbers across the U.S. The jackpot at the next drawing will be at least $1.35 billion.

The winning numbers Tuesday night were 7, 13, 14, 15, 18, and the Mega Ball was 9. As of Wednesday afternoon, the winning ticket had not yet been brought forward.

The state Lottery urges the person with the winning ticket to sign the back of it and call the lottery at 304-558-0500 for instructions on how to claim.