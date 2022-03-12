1 man dead, 1 man charged after deadly crash in Kanawha City

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Police charged a driver with DUI causing death following a Friday afternoon collision in Charleston’s Kanawha City.

According to Charleston police, David Slack, 35, of Marmet, was under the influence when his vehicle struck a motorcycle being driven by Lonnie Bellew, 68, of Dawes.

The collision occurred in the 6400 block of MacCorkle Avenue near the intersection with 65th Street at 2:37 p.m.

Police said Bellew was taken to CAMC and pronounced dead a short time later.

Slack was set to be arraigned Friday evening in Kanawha County Magistrate Court.