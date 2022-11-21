1 hospitalized after Kanawha County school bus crash

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Kanawha County school bus with children on board collided with an SUV early Monday morning in Charleston leaving one person injured.

Authorities said the crash happened just before 8 a.m. at the intersection of Washington Street East and Elizabeth Street near the state Capitol.

It’s unclear if the injured person was on the school bus or inside the other vehicle. They had to be taken to the hospital.

The bus was heading to Capital High School. The bus was on Elizabeth Street turning left onto Washington Street toward the Capitol and was struck by the car on the front passenger side.

The cause of the crash is unknown. Names have not been released.