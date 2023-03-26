1 dies after trees falls on vehicle as heavy winds leave thousands without power

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — One person is dead after a tree fell on top of a vehicle in Huntington.

Authorities said it happened at around 2 p.m. Saturday in the 6200 block of Rosalind Road.

Strong winds moved through the area Saturday afternoon causing downed trees power lines which has resulted in thousands of power outages.

As of 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Appalachian Power Company reported more than 45,000 customers in West Virginia without service. The most outages were reported in Kanawha, Cabell, Wayne, Putnam and Marshall counties.

Low hanging power lines caused a traffic back up on I-64 near the West Virginia-Kentucky state line Saturday afternoon.

Appalachian Power estimates all service to be restored by 11 p.m. Sunday.



The National Weather Service has a Wind Advisory in effect for much of the state until 12 a.m. Sunday with wind gusts expected to exceed 20-30 miles per hour.