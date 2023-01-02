1 dead, 2 injured after weekend crash in Oak Hill

OAK HILL, W.Va. — One person is dead and two others are hospitalized following a five vehicle crash in Fayette County over the weekend.

It happened just after 2:30 a.m. Saturday on Route 61 (Jones Avenue) near School Street in Oak Hill.

Police said three moving cars and two parked vehicles were involved in the wreck.

Three people were injured and one of them died. The two others remain hospitalized with one in critical condition.

Names have not been released.

Oak Hill police are continuing their investigation.